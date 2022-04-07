Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc Acquires 3,000,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ARES opened at $79.45 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,145,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,426,000 after buying an additional 266,988 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,542,000 after acquiring an additional 149,469 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.