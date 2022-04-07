StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of GTIM opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.