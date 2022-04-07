Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

GMDA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 55.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 429,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 153,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

