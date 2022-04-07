StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

