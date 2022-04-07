B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) vs. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Financial Analysis

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 25.57% 62.06% 9.67% Fiserv 8.22% 11.60% 4.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.98 $445.05 million $15.16 4.09 Fiserv $16.23 billion 4.18 $1.33 billion $1.99 51.59

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for B. Riley Financial and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 0 7 15 0 2.68

Fiserv has a consensus target price of $127.14, suggesting a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiserv beats B. Riley Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

