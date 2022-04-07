StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. The business had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedNat will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in FedNat by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FedNat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

