Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

NASDAQ FFHL opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.