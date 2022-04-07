Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $7.49

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $8.07. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 316 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $143,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.