Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.66. Allego shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 2,981 shares changing hands.
About Allego (NYSE:ALLG)
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allego (ALLG)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.