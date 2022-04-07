TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $17.09. TFS Financial shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on TFSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

