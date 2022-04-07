D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.69. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 418.69% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

