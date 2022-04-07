MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.81

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 77559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.63.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3,333.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 167.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 192,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 191,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.