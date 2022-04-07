Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.83

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.83 and last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 133552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

SDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.10.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.