ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

SWAV stock opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.82. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -687.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,536,182 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

