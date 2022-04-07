EOG Resources (EOG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) recently:

4/6/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $124.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

3/23/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $139.00.

3/14/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

3/7/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/28/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $114.00 to $127.00.

2/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

EOG stock opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

