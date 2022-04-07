PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.58

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 5909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

