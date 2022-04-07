Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/4/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/1/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/21/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/17/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.50 to $100.00.
- 3/10/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/10/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/21/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/21/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Welltower’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter results reflect seniors housing occupancy expansion. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. Amid a rising healthcare spending and aging population, the company is well poised to benefit from a diversified portfolio in the healthcare real-estate industry. Recently, Welltower announced forging a long-term strategic partnership with Reuben Brothers in tandem with the latter’s acquisition of Avery Healthcare. A decent balance-sheet position supports its growth efforts. However, the dilutive impact on earnings in the near term from asset dispositions is concerning. Additionally, the recent trend in estimate revision of first-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company.”
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
