Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/4/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.50 to $100.00.

3/10/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Welltower’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter results reflect seniors housing occupancy expansion. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. Amid a rising healthcare spending and aging population, the company is well poised to benefit from a diversified portfolio in the healthcare real-estate industry. Recently, Welltower announced forging a long-term strategic partnership with Reuben Brothers in tandem with the latter’s acquisition of Avery Healthcare. A decent balance-sheet position supports its growth efforts. However, the dilutive impact on earnings in the near term from asset dispositions is concerning. Additionally, the recent trend in estimate revision of first-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company.”

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Welltower Inc alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.