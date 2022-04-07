STERIS (NYSE:STE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

NYSE STE opened at $248.85 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $249.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.99 and a 200-day moving average of $229.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,491 shares of company stock worth $2,031,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in STERIS by 14.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 90.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

