Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE WRBY opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,388,075 shares of company stock worth $78,607,079 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

