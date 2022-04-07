Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

