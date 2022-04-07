Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 906,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

