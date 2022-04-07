Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.
NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.