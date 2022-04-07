Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

