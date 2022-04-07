StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OBCI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.32. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

