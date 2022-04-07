StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.33 and a beta of 1.43. Points International has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Points International ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Points International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

