Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

PBPB stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

