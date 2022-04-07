Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RMTI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 22.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

