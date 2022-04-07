Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMTI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.95.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.