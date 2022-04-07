Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RDI stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

