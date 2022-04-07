Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RDI stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
