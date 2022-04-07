SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.11.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

