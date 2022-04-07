Head to Head Comparison: Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) versus IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paragon 28 and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $147.46 million 8.60 -$13.69 million N/A N/A IRadimed $41.81 million 13.30 $9.32 million $0.74 59.85

IRadimed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paragon 28.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A IRadimed 22.30% 13.92% 12.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paragon 28 and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 6 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paragon 28 presently has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 55.81%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Paragon 28’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than IRadimed.

Summary

IRadimed beats Paragon 28 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

