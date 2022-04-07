Head to Head Contrast: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TDCX and Verint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $410.74 million 4.22 $76.82 million N/A N/A Verint Systems $874.51 million 3.70 $14.41 million ($0.07) -713.47

TDCX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems 1.65% 12.68% 4.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TDCX and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verint Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

TDCX currently has a consensus price target of $24.65, suggesting a potential upside of 103.38%. Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.14%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Summary

Verint Systems beats TDCX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TDCX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Digital Experience that monitors customer-initiated feedback via web and mobile channels; Enterprise Experience, which captures experience data across various channels and unify feedback; Interaction Experience that uses voice surveys and contact center interaction to understand and improve the effectiveness of people, products, and processes; and Predictive Experience, which listens and acts on customer and employee experiences. In addition, it offers engagement data management applications for data management, enrichment, and compliance solutions, as well as cloud platform services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

