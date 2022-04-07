Raymond James Begins Coverage on Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF)

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BCBNF opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Base Carbon has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.61.
Base Carbon Company Profile (Get Rating)
