Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price to C$7.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.09.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

