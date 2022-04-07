Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price to C$7.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.09.
OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corus Entertainment (CJREF)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.