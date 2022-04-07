China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CBUMY stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $82.54.
About China National Building Material (Get Rating)
