Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Maxim Group

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.30 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.34.
Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.
