Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Maxim Group

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.30 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 734,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 50.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

