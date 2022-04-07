Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Danone from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of DANOY opened at $10.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

