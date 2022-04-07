Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.84

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 104859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLF. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

