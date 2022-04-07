National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.54

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.54 and last traded at $79.54, with a volume of 2374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in National Grid by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

