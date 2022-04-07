Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.66

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.60, with a volume of 11925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

