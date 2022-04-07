Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$1.03. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 39,750 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of C$128.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.57.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

