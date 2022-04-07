Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.11

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $9.05. Holcim shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 89,193 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCMLY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

