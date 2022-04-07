KeyCorp Begins Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.21.

Shares of CYBR opened at $164.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.65. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

