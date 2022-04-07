Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.43

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 1368522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Terex alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after buying an additional 489,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Terex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Terex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Terex by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.