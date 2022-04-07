Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.30

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.27), with a volume of 761,975 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a current ratio of 18.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

