Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Shares of EDUC opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

