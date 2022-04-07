Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $21,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,117,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 809,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,053,000 after purchasing an additional 542,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

