ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $160.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $146.93 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $149.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.60.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

