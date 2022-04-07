Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

