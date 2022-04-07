Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $53.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -244.55.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

