Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

