The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s previous close.

CBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

CBRE opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $77.72 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,784,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CBRE Group by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

